Nebraska Department of Insurance hits the road for 2023 Insurance Roadshow

LINCOLN — A tradition started years ago at the Nebraska Department of Insurance (NDOI); each year, experts from the department travel across the state before the Affordable Care Act (ACA) Marketplace open enrollment in November.

“Roadshow is an honored tradition in our office to get out and help answer Nebraskans’ questions about insurance,” NDOI Director Eric Dunning said in a press release. “I want to make sure that people across the state know they have access to us and that we will be there to help answer questions.”

For the 2023 Roadshow, NDOI experts will be traveling to western Nebraska from Sept. 18 to Sept. 22. The Western tour includes Kearney, Gering and Valentine. Between Sept. 26 to Sept. 27, the Roadshow will go to Columbus, Norfolk and South Sioux City.

Additionally, officials will have the honor of speaking to the Rotary Clubs in North Platte, Chadron and Wayne.

The Insurance Roadshow Stops in the Panhandle will be held on Wednesday, Sept. 20, 6 to 7 p.m., at the Gering Public Library. The public is invited to attend.

The NDOI will be offering one hour of general continuing education for insurance agents who sign in and stay for the talk.

EWC plans 75th anniversary celebration

TORRINGTON, Wyo. – Eastern Wyoming College will host a Bands on Campus on Wednesday, Sept. 20, from 5-8 p.m. to continue the college’s 75th Anniversary Celebration and everyone is invited.

The celebration will feature fun for the whole family with live music, games, food trucks and more.

Eastern Wyoming College opened its doors in Torrington in 1948. It has grown and continued to serve the community. The college now has two campuses, in Torrington and Douglas, Wyoming, and a number of outreach centers.

Community members are encouraged to come and celebrate the college’s 75th anniversary on Wednesday, Sept. 20, from 5-8 p.m. on Eastern Wyoming College’s main campus at 3200 West C St., Torrington. For more information, call 307-532-8200.