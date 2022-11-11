111322-ssh-farm-notill_merged

First launched in 2017, the NRCS project is a conservation twist on the national cancer awareness No Shave November campaign that encourages people not to shave during the entire month. The NRCS campaign encourages farmers to “keep the stubble” on their harvested crops fields. The campaign has reached about 2 million people nationally through Twitter and local media since 2017.

“No-till farming is a cornerstone soil health conservation practice, which also promotes water quality while saving farmers time and money. It is also a key climate smart practice, that helps store more carbon in the soil,” said Iowa NRCS State Conservationist Jon Hubbert. “One of the first soil health principles is ‘do not disturb’. This campaign is a fun way to remind farmers about the important relationship between tillage and soil health.”

Improving soil health increases soil biological activity, which provides erosion control, nutrient benefits, and can simulate tillage.

Take the No-Till Challenge and print the No-Till November poster to share. The NRCS also has a variety of beards to choose from for a selfie to share on social. Visit www.nrcs.usda.gov for more details.