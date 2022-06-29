174 Husker undergrads receive stipends for summer research projects

LINCOLN - The University of Nebraska-Lincoln has awarded stipends to 174 Husker undergraduates to participate in research with a faculty mentor this summer.

Nebraska's Undergraduate Creative Activities and Research Experience (UCARE) Program supports undergraduates to work with faculty mentors in research or creative activities. Students receive stipends of $2,400 to engage in intensive research or creative activity for 20 hours per week. The students' projects span academic disciplines including engineering, chemistry, modern languages and literatures, psychology, art and art history, architecture, special education, and fisheries and wildlife.

Students from the Nebraska Summer Research Program and UCARE will present posters on their research and creative activities at a campus research symposium on Aug. 5. For more information on undergraduate research at Nebraska, visit https://ucare.unl.edu.

Ogallala: Samantha Byrd, junior, history, "Petitioning for Freedom: Habeas Corpus in the American West."

Scottsbluff: Addie Wright, sophomore, pre-veterinary medicine, "Tick Collection in Western Nebraska for Identification of Breed and Density."