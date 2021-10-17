2 Bedroom Home in Bayard - $169,000

This unique and pristine property features two homes on one parcel. Each home has been updated and maintained meticulously. The Main house features 2 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, and oversized attached garage with a large deck and Sunsetter awning. The guest house was completely renovated and finished this past year. This bungalow has 2 bedrooms and 1 bath and 792 square feet. Both homes share a large established yard, that is landscaped and has a partial wood fence for a secluded area. Please read property disclosures for a full list of upgrades to each home, or call Kalena at 308-641-3382 for more information.