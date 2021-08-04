 Skip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Bayard - $85,000

This 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom bungalow in Bayard is conveniently located next to the swimming pool and city park. The home features a large living room space, full basement and detached garage. There is adequate space in the basement to finish additional living space. Priced at $85,000. Call Kalena at 308-641-3382 today for a tour!

