Enjoy the ease and comfort of this move in ready home. Both bedrooms feature walk in closets for ample storage space. The kitchen, eat-in, and living room areas feature a roomy, open floor plan. The back yard is adorned in perennials for year after year enjoyment. This already energy efficient home has recently had foam insulation added to the large crawl space for added efficiency! **Seller is related to listing agent.**
2 Bedroom Home in Gering - $135,000
