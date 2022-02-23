 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

2 Bedroom Home in Minatare - $89,500

2 Bedroom Home in Minatare - $89,500

A GEM READY FOR NEW OWNER. HOME HAS NEW ELECTRICAL, PLUMBING, NEW INTERIOR DOORS AND NEWER WINDOWS, UPGRADED BATHROOM, NEW CARPET IN LR AND BRS AND CEILING FANS. INTERIOR PAINT IS DONE, WASHER AND DRYER STAY IN UTILITY ROOM AND WATER HEATER IS LOCATED BEHIND WALL IN UTILITY ROOM. THE BACK OF THE GARAGE IS A FINISHED ROOM, 19'1 X 11'4, WITH NEW WINDOW, DOOR AND CARPET. CAN BE A MAN CAVE, CRAFT ROOM OR EXTRA BEDROOM, OFFICE, BUT HEAT WOULD HAVE TO BE INSTALLED. THE KITCHEN VENT IS IN THE JENN AIRE RANGE AND GOES INTO THE CHIMNEY. WOOD FENCE IS IN PLACE. IN WARMER WEATHER ENJOY THE FRONT PORCH. TAKE THE TOUR, CALL TODAY.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

City Manager under review Tuesday

City Manager under review Tuesday

Scottsbluff City Manager Dustin Rief could receive a pay raise as he approaches his first-year anniversary heading western Nebraska’s largest …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Breaking News