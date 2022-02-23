A GEM READY FOR NEW OWNER. HOME HAS NEW ELECTRICAL, PLUMBING, NEW INTERIOR DOORS AND NEWER WINDOWS, UPGRADED BATHROOM, NEW CARPET IN LR AND BRS AND CEILING FANS. INTERIOR PAINT IS DONE, WASHER AND DRYER STAY IN UTILITY ROOM AND WATER HEATER IS LOCATED BEHIND WALL IN UTILITY ROOM. THE BACK OF THE GARAGE IS A FINISHED ROOM, 19'1 X 11'4, WITH NEW WINDOW, DOOR AND CARPET. CAN BE A MAN CAVE, CRAFT ROOM OR EXTRA BEDROOM, OFFICE, BUT HEAT WOULD HAVE TO BE INSTALLED. THE KITCHEN VENT IS IN THE JENN AIRE RANGE AND GOES INTO THE CHIMNEY. WOOD FENCE IS IN PLACE. IN WARMER WEATHER ENJOY THE FRONT PORCH. TAKE THE TOUR, CALL TODAY.
2 Bedroom Home in Minatare - $89,500
Related to this story
Most Popular
Less than six months after Scottsbluff City Council members gave Scottsbluff City Manager Dustin Rief a positive performance review, the membe…
Soon after the Huskers announced Chuck Love's suspension, guard Ashley Scoggin was removed from the team's official online roster.
A series of unusual craters discovered in Wyoming may have been caused when an asteroid crashed into or near the Nebraska Panhandle 280 millio…
On Saturday, Jan. 22, the Scottsbluff High School gymnasium was a flood of white as fans on both sides of the court joined in the “White Out” …
At its peak in the 1990s, Kmart operated about 2,400 stores and employed 350,000 in the United States and Canada.
On the final day of the NSAA State Wrestling Tournament, Panhandle athletes competed for their chance to step on the podium.
The Gering Board of Education is pleased to announce that Mario Chavez has been selected as Principal of Gering High School (GHS).
Scottsbluff City Manager Dustin Rief could receive a pay raise as he approaches his first-year anniversary heading western Nebraska’s largest …
A California couple and their child died on a hiking trail near Yosemite last August. His phone revealed details about their last moments.
“Area community members must step up and work in the facility. Work a day or two a week or month — long term, not temporarily," the current nursing director who is leaving March 23 said.