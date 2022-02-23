2 Bedroom Home in Minatare - $89,500

A GEM READY FOR NEW OWNER. HOME HAS NEW ELECTRICAL, PLUMBING, NEW INTERIOR DOORS AND NEWER WINDOWS, UPGRADED BATHROOM, NEW CARPET IN LR AND BRS AND CEILING FANS. INTERIOR PAINT IS DONE, WASHER AND DRYER STAY IN UTILITY ROOM AND WATER HEATER IS LOCATED BEHIND WALL IN UTILITY ROOM. THE BACK OF THE GARAGE IS A FINISHED ROOM, 19'1 X 11'4, WITH NEW WINDOW, DOOR AND CARPET. CAN BE A MAN CAVE, CRAFT ROOM OR EXTRA BEDROOM, OFFICE, BUT HEAT WOULD HAVE TO BE INSTALLED. THE KITCHEN VENT IS IN THE JENN AIRE RANGE AND GOES INTO THE CHIMNEY. WOOD FENCE IS IN PLACE. IN WARMER WEATHER ENJOY THE FRONT PORCH. TAKE THE TOUR, CALL TODAY.