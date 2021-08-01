 Skip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Mitchell - $125,000

This house is all electric with beautiful hard wood floors in the upstairs bedrooms. Has 2 nonconforming bedrooms in the basement with brand new carpet. New fresh paint inside and out along with new gutters! Large oversized lot in the back that could be great for a summer pool or building a large shop. Call to schedule your showing today!

