 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

2 Bedroom Home in Mitchell - $250,000

2 Bedroom Home in Mitchell - $250,000

A SPECIAL LADY OWNED THIS HOME. THERE COULD BE MORE BEDROOMS BUT WALLS TAKEN OUT TO MAKE 2 LARGER ROOMS.--- THERE ARE 3 SLIDING GLASS DOORS, FAMILY ROOM, LIVING ROOM AND MASTER BEDROOM.---- BOTH BATHROOMS HAVE BEEN UPDATED. THERE ARE 2 UTILITY ROOMS.--- LARGE FORMAL DINING ROOM, "L" SHAPED LARGE LIVING ROOM. --- 2 WATER HEATERS AND 2 FURNACES W/CENTRAL AIR. --- 3 COVERED PATIO AREAS, FRONT DOOR, OFF FAMILY ROOM AND MASTER BEDROOM. THERE IS A LARGE PANTRY OFF THE FAMILY ROOM AREA.---- THE ROOF IS 50 YEAR WITH MARLKEY SHINGLES AND UPDATED WINDOWS. THE WELL FOR THE YARD IS CONNECTED TO A UGS SYSTEM. WOOD PRIVACY FENCE AND THERE IS A STORAGE SHED.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Heritage runs deep in Hessler Farm

Heritage runs deep in Hessler Farm

Young Alexander Hessler and his family departed Norka, a German colony in western Russia, in 1906 with hopes to reach America. Many of those b…

Emporium Express moves in

Emporium Express moves in

After months of discussion, the decision was unanimous: the former U.S. Bank ‘motor bank’ at 1650 Tenth St. in Gering will become the third Em…

Ballots set for primary elections

Ballots set for primary elections

A total of 87 candidates across 34 races have filed as candidates in Scotts Bluff County. County Clerk Kelly Sides said the amount of people r…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Breaking News