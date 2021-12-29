Clean and move in condition 2 bedrooms plus a bonus room that could be a third bedroom or office. Large living room outside features front porch fenced yard and nice storage shed living room carpet new also 2020 new gutters, wood siding bonus room new in 2020 bonus room new carpet and paint 2020 located in a mobile home park in a cul de sac. Lot rent $150 per month includes water and trash removal.
2 Bedroom Home in Morrill - $34,500
