Great home with ton of appeal inside and out. Updated flooring, cabinets, paint, and more. Getting a new water heater. When you walk in the new front door you will right away notice the arched doorways and coved ceiling. The large living room gives way to the separate dining room OR through the hallway to the bedrooms, bath and more. Passing through the dining room with newer laminate flooring you enter the giant 10 x 18 eat-in Kitchen with updated cabinets and counters. From the kitchen you can walk through to the hallway with access to bedrooms and bath. Additionally towards the back of the home is a bonus room. This room is carpeted and has fresh drywall and insulation (you could easily add a small heater for year 'round use) Past the bonus room is a covered patio with clear sidewalls, and beyond that lies the 18' x 22' garage with auto opener. Beside the garage is a 6' x 24' shed with a concrete floor. that could also be used as a workshop. Yes, this house does seem to go forever. Drive in the garage easily from the alley. Gotta see this one, SOON!
2 Bedroom Home in Scottsbluff - $139,000
