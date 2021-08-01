 Skip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Scottsbluff - $49,000

THIS IS A RENTAL WITH GOOD OCCUPANCY AND RENTAL PAYMENT HISTORY. OPEN SPACE EAST OF UNIT AND IS PART OF THE PROPERTY. NEW ROOF AFTER 2019 STORM. THIS PROPERTY RENTS FOR 425 PER MONTH AND HAS HAD A LONG TERM TENANT.

