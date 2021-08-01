2 Bedroom Home in Scottsbluff - $77,500

Won't last long! Town home. Selling as is. Patio belongs to town home, grass is common area. Newer wall A/C units. Newer thermostats. Could have 3rd bedroom in basement. Large window but not egress. Washer/dryer will stay. Roof replaced in 2020. HOA fees are presently $100/month. Call Rita at 308-631-9111 to set up your appointment.