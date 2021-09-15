 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
2 Bedroom Home in Scottsbluff - $89,900

2 Bedroom Home in Scottsbluff - $89,900

2 Bedroom Home in Scottsbluff - $89,900

Lease agreement in place until May 2022. Two bedroom, one bath bungalow situated on a large lot with a detached one car garage. New flooring throughout home is only a few months old. Extra features include an enclosed porch, basement with extra living space and large yard with tons of possibilities. Call Kalena to schedule showings. 308-641-3382.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Longhorns forfeit season
Local

Longhorns forfeit season

After having to forfeit the first two games of the season, Kimball High School won't be seeing Friday Night Lights the rest of the year.

Scottsbluff man accused of rape
Crime

Scottsbluff man accused of rape

Scottsbluff Police arrested a Scottsbluff man after neighbors reporting hearing a woman screaming and police discovered a woman who reported h…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Breaking News