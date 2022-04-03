Country Acreage at the edge of Scottsbluff with great views, rural zoning, natural gas service, private well and septic, 2 bath, 2 bed, 1492 sq ft. home with interior remodel started. Recent High Efficiency furnace with central air, one car attached garage, 45x40 shop, yard shed, underground sprinklers, grass covered with wood fencing at rear of property.
2 Bedroom Home in Scottsbluff - $99,900
