20 trees planted throughout town

Thanks to the Free Trees for Fall Planting program, an effort of the Nebraska Forest Service and the Nebraska Statewide Arboretum 20 new trees have been planted around Hemingford.

The Hemingford Care Center Garden Club applied for and were awarded 10 trees through the program funded by the Nebraska Environmental Trust. With the assistance of representatives from the NRD a Chinkapin Oak tree was planted in the garden to replace the tree that had died but was removed near the Hemingford Community Care Center building. The remaining trees were shared with the Box Butte Ag Society and were planted on the fair grounds.

On behalf of the Hemingford Housing Authority-Apollo Courts, Cheryl Kaman also applied for and received the grant for 10 free trees. A Bur Oak was planted by children attending the Story Time/ Plant a Tree celebration on Friday, Sept. 30 on the front lawn of Apollo Courts. Hemingford’s Library Director Collen Garner read As an Oak Tree Grows by Brian G. Karas. Librarian Cheryl Kaman assisted the children in planning and watering the new tree. Snacks and drinks were provided to the handful of kids that came to help.

“When I wrote the grant it asked how we could involve our youth or community in the tree planting process and since I also work for the library I thought having a tree themed Story Hour would be fun,” said Kaman.

Garner and Kaman took the time with the children to teach them about trees and the tree planting process.

An Imperial Honeylocust, Radiant Crabapple, Kentucky Coffeetree, American Sentry Linden, and Catalpa were also planted at Apollo Courts throughout the grounds.

After learning that the USDA requested that Wheatridge Apartments take down three of their aging Cottonwood trees, Kaman donated a Sargent Cottonwood and two Adams Crabapple trees to replenish the loss of shade in front of the apartments.

A Chinkapin Oak tree was also donated to the Village of Hemingford. The Village crew placed the tree at the Hemingford Baseball Field Complex.

Mulch for the trees was donated by Cabins & Clover Home & Yard Services.

Despite proving a wide range of social, economic and environmental benefits, most Nebraska community forests have been in steady and sometimes dramatic decline. Many challenges contribute, including extreme weather, insects, disease and lack of diversity. The Emerald Ash borer is the latest major challenge added to the list of problems.

In an effort to stop this decline and increase community forest resilience, the Free Trees program grants up to 10 high quality trees for tree-related educational events and community celebrations promoting trees and fall planting.

In addition to simply planting more trees, the program goals include increasing appreciation and awareness of the value of community forests in Nebraska. Special emphasis is placed on species diversity and higher impact projects, especially street tree planting and projects in neighborhoods of highest need.