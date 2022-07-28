2022 Junior Legion All-Conference Team

The voting is done by opposing coaches. These players earned this recognition by their performance during Panhandle Conference games this past season.
Outfield: Espen Lanik, Cody Galles-Alliance; Trey Hendrickson, Quinn Bailey-Chadron
Infield: Logan Slama-Sheridan County; Bo Gable-Gering; Reid Fiscus-Sidney; Broc Berry, Caden Buskirk-Chadron
Pitcher: Broc Berry-Chadron; Trey Thorsen-Sheridan County
Catcher: Quinn Bailey-Chadron
Utility: Nick Weibert-Bridgeport
Offensive Player of the Year: Broc Berry-Chadron
Defensive Player of the Year: Isaiah Murillo-Gering
Regular Season Champion: Alliance