2022 Junior Legion All-Conference Team

The voting is done by opposing coaches. These players earned this recognition by their performance during Panhandle Conference games this past season.

Outfield: Espen Lanik, Cody Galles-Alliance; Trey Hendrickson, Quinn Bailey-Chadron

Infield: Logan Slama-Sheridan County; Bo Gable-Gering; Reid Fiscus-Sidney; Broc Berry, Caden Buskirk-Chadron

Pitcher: Broc Berry-Chadron; Trey Thorsen-Sheridan County

Catcher: Quinn Bailey-Chadron

Utility: Nick Weibert-Bridgeport

Offensive Player of the Year: Broc Berry-Chadron

Defensive Player of the Year: Isaiah Murillo-Gering

Regular Season Champion: Alliance

