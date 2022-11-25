2022’s fires fit into newly conserved Kiowa Creek Ranch’s historic lore

You’ve seen part of Platte River Basin Environments Inc.’s newest ranchland if you’ve driven west through Robidoux Pass and south and east through now fire-charred Carter Canyon.

It’s where motorists normally turn left from Summit Ranch Road onto Carter Canyon Road, next to the home place of Kiowa Creek Ranch that includes most of the canyon about 10 miles southwest of Gering.

Access to visitors now is limited, the result of the massive Carter Canyon Fire set off July 30 when lightning strikes ignited drought-stricken trees and grass weeks after the ranch changed hands.

But much of the ranch’s land is unscarred, PRBE land manager Bob Smith said last week while offering some glimpses of Kiowa Creek Ranch’s living beauty as well as its fire damage.

In the distance east of Summit Ranch Road, about 18 mule deer grazed on hills browned by drought and winter dormancy but spared from last summer’s flames.

Farther west, reachable only by a bumpy pickup ride through rolling pastures, green algae still thrived atop Kiowa Creek’s headwaters spring on the first mild day after the 2022-23 winter season’s first extended cold snap.

“You’re so reliant on moisture in order for things to grow,” said Smith, a third-generation Scotts Bluff County resident, after telling about the early 1850s conflict in which attacking Lakota wiped out some 40 Kiowa who were camping at the headwaters.

Fire has its place in the Plains ecosystem, he said. But the cattle that graze the Wildcat Range have been and will be humans’ best partners in limiting the scope of future fires on the ranch.

“That’s primarily the best management tool you have for grassland,” Smith said, noting that ungrazed public land east of the ranch had “built up quite a fuel load” that kept the fire burning for days.

“The best stewards of the land are the landowners,” he said. “There’s been generations of these people. They don’t overgraze, and they respect the land and what’s on it because they make a living on it.”

Kiowa Creek Ranch’s cattle-raising days are by no means over, said Smith and Hod Kosman, Platte Valley Cos.’ founder and CEO and a western Nebraska land conservationist for more than 30 years.

Preserving environmentally precious agricultural land while keeping it in production — and on the property tax rolls — is standard procedure for nonprofit Platte River Basin Environments, which he founded in 2000 with like-minded area residents.

The Kiowa Creek Ranch purchase raised the number of PRBE’s directly owned and operated properties to 15. All are open to some degree of public use.

“What’s important is that all the lands we own remain working environments for farming or ranching or grazing,” Kosman said. They “bring economic activity to our area, same as they always have.”

Smith said Adam and Teresa Cross, their son Gus and Gus’ wife, Amy, graze their cattle on PRBE’s land. It’s one way the group brings in income to support its management of all its lands.

The Crosses, a fourth-generation ranching family originally from Banner County, practice rotational grazing on PRBE’s pastures, Smith said.

“They do almost everything on horseback,” he said. “They’re real cowboys. They’re the real McCoy.”

PRBE leaders’ efforts to identify and preserve Panhandle lands with both agricultural and ecological value informally started in 1990, Kosman said.

The late outdoorsman and conservationist Clive Osterberg, a Scotts Bluff County native, set aside a bequest for such work when he died of cancer a year earlier.

He wanted part of his estate to “be brought back to where he grew up here,” Kosman said. “There was no venue for him to do that locally.”

With Kiowa Creek Ranch’s $3.36 million purchase last spring, PRBE, The Nature Conservancy’s Nebraska chapter and the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission now control 33,235 acres of Wildcat Hills land and North Platte River bottomlands or upland wetlands.

That includes 13-plus miles of contiguous land west of Nebraska Highway 71, stretching from Stegall Road to Game and Parks’ Cedar Canyon Wildlife Management Area, and 11 miles east of Nebraska 71 starting at the Wildcat Hills Nature Center.

Game and Parks also owns other land in the Wildcats stretching into Morrill and Banner counties.

Kosman said Game and Parks, Ducks Unlimited and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service initially helped PRBE leaders identify western Nebraska and eastern Wyoming properties with wildlife and environmental qualities worth preserving.

But he and Smith, who manages PRBE’s properties as an employee of Kosman Inc., said the group doesn’t pry lands from ag producers’ hands.

“We don’t solicit for any property,” Smith said. “The ranchers come to us.”

That’s how it was with Kiowa Creek Ranch, which had been owned and operated by longtime PRBE supporters Robert and Kim Cox and their son Hubert, Smith and Kosman said.

The group bought the ranch headquarters and 38 acres for $900,000 in June 2021, allowing the Coxes to buy a new home in Wyoming.

The sale of the remaining 2,562 acres closed in June, less than two months before the Carter Canyon Fire ravaged the ranch’s easternmost grazing lands.

Platte River Basin Environments was able to complete the deal despite a rupture in its long relationship with the Nebraska Environmental Trust, a longtime partner in aiding the group’s acquisitions.

PRBE’s application said a 2007 Nebraska Natural Heritage Program ecological evaluation listed the ranch as one of the top three “highest priority conservation sites” in the Wildcats.

Nonetheless, the state-lottery-supported Environmental Trust — recently criticized for turning its funding attention more toward economic development projects — not only rejected PRBE’s $975,000 grant request in February but declared the group ineligible for funding.

Kosman said he doesn’t understand. “We felt that was kind of odd, since we’ve had numerous Environmental Trust engagements.”

Fortunately, PRBE’s other supporters — including the National Wild Turkey Federation and the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation — filled in the funding gap to close the Kiowa Creek deal.

When the group applied for Environmental Trust support, “they weren’t the first money in,” Kosman said. “They were the last money in.”

The Carter Canyon Fire was the second affecting PRBE properties in the past two summers, he said. Between them, some 7,000 to 8,000 acres have been lost — though only temporarily.

“It’s nature’s way, and we have to accept that,” Kosman said. “The biggest loss to us is the use of part of the property for a short period of time and miles and miles of fencing.”

PRBE looks forward, he and Smith said, to inviting schools on science field trips to study soils and ecology at Kiowa Creek Ranch. Students have done likewise at the group’s other properties.

Smith said Nebraska nature photographer Michael Forsberg recently took pictures at Kiowa Creek’s headwaters.

PRBE also plans to facilitate archaeological studies at the ranch, cited for its historic significance by authors ranging from 19th-century Oregon Trail historian Francis Parkman to Merrill Mattes, 1930s custodian at Scotts Bluff National Monument and author of “The Great Platte River Road.”

It’s gratifying, Kosman said, to look back over 30 years and see PRBE grow into a group that gains donations from across the nation to preserve Scotts Bluff County’s agricultural and ecological heritage.

“It’s pretty amazing for a small group in western Nebraska,” he said. “But we did it.”