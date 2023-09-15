The leaders of 21st Century Equipment pledged support to the greenhouse construction project at Gering High School in the form of a $25,000 donation on Wednesday afternoon.

The greenhouse is the latest addition to the school's agriculture career pathway, which is now in its fourth year, and will allow students to grow and tend plants year round.

Owen Palm, 21st Century Equipment CEO, said the company's support of the greenhouse project was a response to the growing gap in knowledge between the majority of people and where their food comes from.

"I don't think it's any secret that there are getting to be fewer and fewer farmers," Palm said. "Consequently, there are fewer kids growing up on the farm, and people are going away from knowing where their food is coming from. This is a great project to connect food back to where it's grown."

Gering superintendent Nicole Regan used the donation event as an opportunity to provide an update on the progress of the greenhouse construction.

"We have a time frame for this fall, so, depending on weather, it's moving forward as we speak," she said.

FFA president Trace Leetch offered thanks to Palm and 21st Century on behalf of his classmates.

"Today, we say thank you to 21st Century for this gift and for being a community leader to ensure that this opportunity and learning experience exists for Gering High School students," he said.

