Two Panhandle students were among 264 graduating seniors have completed the requirements of the University Honors Program at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.

Jaela Hardin, of Gering, College of Arts and Sciences, and Caleb Koranda, of Mitchell, College of Engineering and College of Arts and Sciences, graduated from the program.

To graduate from the Honors Program, students must maintain at least a 3.5 grade-point average, complete a culminating senior project or research thesis, and fulfill other curricular requirements. This is the largest number of Honors graduates in a single term in the program's 37-year history.