3 Bedroom Home in Bayard - $49,000

ATTENTION INVESTORS! Do not miss out on this opportunity for a multi-family apartment building! This building has a 3-bedroom apartment that is renovated in the back half of the large building. The front half is open and ready for additional living space to be finished. There is an amazing income opportunity to rent the back apartment while finishing the front!

