ATTENTION INVESTORS! Do not miss out on this opportunity for a multi-family apartment building! This building has a 3-bedroom apartment that is renovated in the back half of the large building. The front half is open and ready for additional living space to be finished. There is an amazing income opportunity to rent the back apartment while finishing the front!
3 Bedroom Home in Bayard - $49,000
For the first time in 48 years, the Riverview Golf and Country Club in Scottsbluff is under new management.
Firefighters from more than 18 state and local departments have been battling a wildfire in Banner County since Thursday evening.
The Nebraska State Patrol has released that Trooper Nicholas Goodwin died Thursday. Goodwin was found early Thursday afternoon inside his patrol vehicle, outside the NSP office in Scottsbluff, with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.
A teen boy died Saturday of injuries suffered in a rollover that occurred six miles northeast of Bridgeport, Morrill County Attorney Travis Ro…
A 69-year-old Bayard man died in crash Friday morning.
Misty Dykes transformed the former Dollar General into a brand new vendor shop open on Tuesdays through Saturdays which they called the Happy Dackle, dackle being German for dachshund.
The Nebraska State Patrol and other agencies are investigating a collision in which a 72-year-old Hemingford man died.
The Scotts Bluff County Junior Livestock Sale ended a long week of livestock showing for 4-H and FFA youth on Saturday. A total of 183 cattle,…
An estimated 6,000 acres is believed to have burned in the Hackberry Fire that started on Thursday, Aug. 5. The fire will return to local incident command Monday evening as it is 95% contained.
Kuldip “Cheema” Singh will serve four months in jail and has been ordered to pay more than $6,000 in costs after being convicted on liquor law violations.