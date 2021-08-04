ATTENTION INVESTORS! Do not miss out on this opportunity for a multi-family apartment building! This building has a 3-bedroom apartment that is completely renovated in the back half of the large building. The front half is open and ready for additional living space to be finished. There is an amazing income opportunity to rent the back apartment while finishing the front. The apartment is currently rented until May 1.
3 Bedroom Home in Bayard - $52,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
A Scottsbluff man accused of sexually assaulting a paramedic student during training is scheduled to be tried on charges in August.
- Updated
After 10 years, the beating death of a Scottsbluff man remains unsolved. Even after all this time, Scottsbluff Police are hopeful someone will…
- Updated
Mitchell teen Jadyn Wetherington was crowned Miss Scotts Bluff County Fair Queen at the Scotts Bluff County Fair Scholarship Pageant on Saturday.
- Updated
Jamie Rose Chen has been named fourth runner-up at the Miss America's Outstanding Teen competition.
A passerby found the SUV crashed in a ditch on North 270th Avenue on Saturday night.
The Star-Herald editorial team has new members and changes to positions.
- Updated
Center Avenue in Mitchell was lined with people Saturday as the Scotts Bluff County Fair Parade was held.
- Updated
The Platte Valley Companies hosted a block party at its Scottsbluff campus on Thursday to celebrate a pair of monumental milestones.
Former employees describe being berated by Raymond winery operator; guests document yelling and threats
- Updated
Dispatch records and comments from former employees indicate the disputes involving the WindCrest Winery's operator date back for several weeks.
- Updated
The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services could be relocating its Gering offices. The state opened requests for proposals Wednesday morning in Lincoln as it considers its options.