3 Bedroom Home in Bayard - $52,900

ATTENTION INVESTORS! Do not miss out on this opportunity for a multifamily apartment building! This building is a 3-bedroom apartment that is completely renovated in the back half of the large building. The front half is open and ready for additional living space to be finished. There is an amazing income opportunity to rent the back apartment while finishing the front. The apartment is currently rented until May 1.

