  Updated
3 Bedroom Home in Bayard - $87,000

Bungalow home with 3 bedrooms and bath on the main floor, full basement with large family room, small kitchen, 3/4 bath, laundry and a 4th non-conforming bedroom. The home sits on a corner lot with a large oversized 2 car garage with workshop area and covered patio.

