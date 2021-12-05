 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Bayard - $92,000

Bungalow home with 3 bedrooms and bath on the main floor, full basement with large family room, small kitchen, 3/4 bath, laundry and a 4th non-conforming bedroom. The home sits on a corner lot with a large oversized 2 car garage with workshop area and covered patio.

