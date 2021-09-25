 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Gering - $135,000

3 Bedroom Home in Gering - $135,000

3 Bedroom Home in Gering - $135,000

Beautifully maintained Gering home near Geil school. Large closets and ample storage throughout. Roomy kitchen attaches to a mud room/laundry room that comes in from the attached garage and includes a large pantry and closet to supplement the already ample kitchen storage. There is both a formal dining room, and an eat-in area of the kitchen that faces the double french patio doors looking out to the beautifully landscaped yard full of perennial flowers for your enjoyment year after year! The closets in both (non-conforming) basement bedrooms and the basement linnen closet are all cedar lined. There is an oversized single attached garage, with a carport attached to it and an attached shed/outdoor storage room. Upstairs bathroom has a full sized walk in shower. Taxes are partially exempt. Seller is related to listing agent.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Chadron authorities recover man’s body in city dams
Local

Chadron authorities recover man’s body in city dams

  • Updated

Divers with the Scottsbluff Fire Department recovered the body of Carl Kutschara, 58, who had been a resident of both Hay Springs and Chadron and been reported missing, at about 2 p.m. at the Chadron City Dams, south of Chadron.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Breaking News