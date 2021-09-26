Small bedrooms got you down? Then check out this amazing single level home! All 3 bedrooms feature ample room and double closets. The master bedroom includes an on-suite master bath with double vanities. This home is updated in EVERY room! The modern kitchen has a roomy, open design with plenty of cabinet space, a convenient pantry, and includes a large eat-in dining space. The oversized two car garage has separate parking stalls and tons of extra room for storage or workspace! The oversized lot has a wood privacy fence surround and a beautiful view of the monument for ultimate outdoor enjoyment. The large laundry/utility room includes tons of extra storage cabinets and space. You aren’t going to want to miss out on this one; make your appointment to see it today! (Note: seller has removed the bifold closet doors in both kids’ rooms to avoid pinching hazards and can rehang prior to closing.)
3 Bedroom Home in Gering - $135,900
