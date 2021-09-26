 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Gering - $135,900

3 Bedroom Home in Gering - $135,900

3 Bedroom Home in Gering - $135,900

Small bedrooms got you down? Then check out this amazing single level home! All 3 bedrooms feature ample room and double closets. The master bedroom includes an on-suite master bath with double vanities. This home is updated in EVERY room! The modern kitchen has a roomy, open design with plenty of cabinet space, a convenient pantry, and includes a large eat-in dining space. The oversized two car garage has separate parking stalls and tons of extra room for storage or workspace! The oversized lot has a wood privacy fence surround and a beautiful view of the monument for ultimate outdoor enjoyment. The large laundry/utility room includes tons of extra storage cabinets and space. You aren’t going to want to miss out on this one; make your appointment to see it today! (Note: seller has removed the bifold closet doors in both kids’ rooms to avoid pinching hazards and can rehang prior to closing.)

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Chadron authorities recover man’s body in city dams
Local

Chadron authorities recover man’s body in city dams

  • Updated

Divers with the Scottsbluff Fire Department recovered the body of Carl Kutschara, 58, who had been a resident of both Hay Springs and Chadron and been reported missing, at about 2 p.m. at the Chadron City Dams, south of Chadron.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Breaking News