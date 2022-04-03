 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Gering - $140,000

Are you looking for that special place to make your own? This 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home just might be exactly what you are looking for! Within walking distance to parks and downtown Gering you will always have summer activities close at hand. If you are wanting to stay home, there is more than enough space for projects with a detached garage, carport and shed. The established yard is just waiting for your touch! Basement bedroom is non-conforming.

