3 Bedroom Home in Gering - $146,000

Bungalow home with 2 bedrooms and 1 bath on the main floor, 3rd non-conforming bedroom in the basement and 3/4 bath. The home sits on a large corner lot with beautiful mature trees. Sit on the large front porch while enjoying your day! The home features an updated kitchen and bath. 1 car detached garage with fenced in back yard. HUD Home. Sold “AS IS” Go to www.hudhomestore.com for bidding instructions. FHA case#: 321-319893. Questions on bidding please contact the listing agent. Must have a NAID# to bid on HUD homes.

