3 Bedroom Home in Gering - $149,900

Updated home, new kitchen/bathrooms, new flooring, electrical almost all redone, mostly LED lighting throughout, under cabinet lighting in kitchen, gas and elec hookup for stove, all new plumbing including new water main line, can't beat this price for all new everything, lots of storage throughout, enclosed breezeway between garage and kitchen. lovely backyard with shady trees. Basement bedroom is non-conforming.

