3 Bedroom Home in Gering - $150,000

This comfortable ranch style home was built in 2005 and has 3 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms on one level with just under 1300 square feet. It features a master suite, open living room, kitchen and dining room, with a fenced backyard and established yard. New roof (50 yr. shingles) and siding were completed this year. The crawl space is deep enough to use for extra storage. Call Kalena today at 308-641-3382 to schedule a showing of this home!

Breaking News