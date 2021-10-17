This comfortable ranch style home was built in 2005 and has 3 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms on one level with just under 1300 square feet. It features a master suite, open living room, kitchen and dining room, with a fenced backyard and established yard. New roof (50 yr. shingles) and siding were completed this year. The crawl space is deep enough to use for extra storage. Call Kalena today at 308-641-3382 to schedule a showing of this home!
3 Bedroom Home in Gering - $150,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Q. Are 4-wheelers allowed to be driven on public streets without plates or the rider wearing helmets?
- Updated
Scotts Bluff County Sheriff Mark Overman identified a Scottsbluff woman who drowned in the North Platte River.
Sixty-five soldiers with the Nebraska Army National Guard’s 1057th Military Police Company will mark a year-long deployment Friday. Major General Daryl L. Bohac, adjutant general for the Nebraska National Guard will speak at send-off ceremonies.
- Updated
Two people were transported to Box Butte General Hospital after being injured in a crash on the overpass at Berea Tuesday.
- Updated
A mother hugged her soldier son, sniffling and wiping away tears as she held his arm and he sang “The Army Song.” A father shared smiles and k…
- Updated
Scottsbluff Police Officer Ron Wilson went into law enforcement to make a difference in people’s lives.
- Updated
A new kind of advocacy group has formed among Gering parents to advocate against mask mandates following a 14-day masking of the Gering High S…
During the three-minute pursuit that reached speeds of 110 mph, a handgun was tossed out of the Jeep's window. Eventually, the vehicle came to a stop, and troopers were able to take the occupants into custody.
- Updated
Renee Mottaz’s toddler daughter Isabella was climbing on her one day in the spring of 2019 when she stepped on her chest, and it was painful. …
Citizens of Scottsbluff, it is time to pay attention.