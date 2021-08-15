 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Gering - $159,000

Effiecient floor plan, updated flooring, bathrooms, includes a master bathroom with bedroom, 2 additional bedrooms. Located in a quiet small rural subdivision between Scottsbluff and Gering. New Oven/range. large fenced in back yard with a nice size patio for quiet evenings or entertaining.

