 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Gering - $169,900

3 Bedroom Home in Gering - $169,900

All electric adorable bungalow move-in ready. Freshly redone inside and out!! Home features beautiful brand-new kitchen with custom tile work, open concept floor plan, 2 bedrooms and 1 1/2 bath on the main level. The basement features a non-conforming 3rd bedroom, laundry area, and 3/4 bath. Home has efa/ca on the main and electric heat in the basement. Home also has a heat pump. Large corner lot with fenced in back yard, mature trees, hedgerow for privacy from the street, and detached 1 car garage that is all brick. Don't miss out on the opportunity to own this quaint, charming, and modern updated home.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

SHS senior killed in Wyoming crash

SHS senior killed in Wyoming crash

An 18-year-old Minatare teen died in a crash Saturday in rural Laramie County, Wyoming. The teen, Wyatt Butler, had been a senior at Scottsbluff High School, months away from graduation.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Breaking News