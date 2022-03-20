3 Bedroom Home in Gering - $169,900

All electric adorable bungalow move-in ready. Freshly redone inside and out!! Home features beautiful brand-new kitchen with custom tile work, open concept floor plan, 2 bedrooms and 1 1/2 bath on the main level. The basement features a non-conforming 3rd bedroom, laundry area, and 3/4 bath. Home has efa/ca on the main and electric heat in the basement. Home also has a heat pump. Large corner lot with fenced in back yard, mature trees, hedgerow for privacy from the street, and detached 1 car garage that is all brick. Don't miss out on the opportunity to own this quaint, charming, and modern updated home.