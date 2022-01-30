 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Gering - $179,900

Updated kitchen and main bathroom, hardwood floors in main floor bedrooms, addtional 2 nonconforming bedrooms in basement (no egress windows), large fenced in backyard, room for another garage/workshop if you want additional space. large kitchen with eat in dining room, or room off of kitchen could be a separate dining room.

