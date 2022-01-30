Updated kitchen and main bathroom, hardwood floors in main floor bedrooms, addtional 2 nonconforming bedrooms in basement (no egress windows), large fenced in backyard, room for another garage/workshop if you want additional space. large kitchen with eat in dining room, or room off of kitchen could be a separate dining room.
3 Bedroom Home in Gering - $179,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
Kimball junior Xavier Thomas-Lewis was touring colleges on the East Coast while visiting his brother Nicholas over winter break when he got the news.
OGALLALA, Neb. – A Scottsbluff man died in a car crash on I-80 just east of Ogallala. According to Nebraska State Patrol spokesman Cody Thomas…
- Updated
"I cannot imagine the feelings of betrayal the family must feel added to the trauma and victimization they have had to deal with surrounding inmate Eaton," WDOC Director Dan Shannon said.
Here's what the Journal Star learned about the Dragons' vacated title in four parts: the transfer, the complaint, the ruling and the aftermath.
When officers arrived to the house, they heard a woman screaming inside, and later found the 32-year-old with multiple stab wounds. In the basement, they found a 37-year-old man hanging.
The home and personal property of a 65-year-old LaGrange, Wyoming, man was destroyed in a fire Thursday, Jan. 20.
SCOTTSBLUFF ― Regional West recently added two advanced practice clinicians to its medical staff.
When Timothy Kramer graduated from Bayard High School, he wanted to become a police officer. He joined the Army as a military policeman, ascen…
The Tangled Tumbleweed at 1823 Ave. A in Scottsbluff has the name and rustic interior of an old west-style establishment. Its menu is a more g…
The Scotts Bluff County Health Department reminds you that you can help slow the spread of COVID-19 by following the CDC guidelines, including…