All the work has been done on this 2 Bedroom acreage, located in the Gering Valley area, all new paint, flooring, fixtures in kitchen and Bathroom, aslong with the new windows, 30yr archetectural shingles, new septic system, it has all been updated throughout, LED light fixtures, Large shed and large building that could be finished out for a garage (624 SF), a few other buildings "AS IS", sits on 4+/- Acres, Incredible views all around, also some mature trees around property as well.
3 Bedroom Home in Gering - $219,000
