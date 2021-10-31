 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Gering - $220,000

This house features 3 bedrooms upstairs and a nonconforming bedroom downstairs along with 2 full bathrooms. As soon as you walk in the front door you are greeted with beautiful floors that accent the open feeling from the living room to the kitchen. Need a place to sit while entertaining? Then you do not want to miss out on this custom island breakfast bar. Downstairs has all the storage you could imagine with another living room. Come take your tour today!

