3 Bedroom Home in Gering - $330,000

  • Updated
Brand New Construction! When you open the door to this brand new multi-leveled home in Gering, you will be greeted with a gorgeous foyer that leads you up to a stunning living space ready for entertaining! A custom kitchen, with herringbone pattern backsplash and white cupboards; sliding doors that lead to a deck off the dining room; and a cozy fireplace in the attached open living room. Up to the next level of living, you will find a convenient floor plan with 3 bedrooms, a large laundry area, and a master suite complete with its own deck with sliding door that opens to a view of the top of the monument. The basement level can be finished to another family room, with a 3rd bathroom. The attached garage is over 900 square feet alone! Call today to see this stunning new build!

