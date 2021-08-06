Brand New Construction! When you open the door to this brand new multi-leveled home in Gering, you will be greeted with a gorgeous foyer that leads you up to a stunning living space ready for entertaining! A custom kitchen, with herringbone pattern backsplash and white cupboards; sliding doors that lead to a deck off the dining room; and a cozy fireplace in the attached open living room. Up to the next level of living, you will find a convenient floor plan with 3 bedrooms, a large laundry area, and a master suite complete with its own deck with sliding door that opens to a view of the top of the monument. The basement level can be finished to another family room, with a 3rd bathroom. The attached garage is over 800 square feet alone! Call today to see this stunning new build!
3 Bedroom Home in Gering - $345,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Nebraska State Patrol has released that Trooper Nicholas Goodwin died Thursday. Goodwin was found early Thursday afternoon inside his patrol vehicle, outside the NSP office in Scottsbluff, with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.
- Updated
Kuldip “Cheema” Singh will serve four months in jail and has been ordered to pay more than $6,000 in costs after being convicted on liquor law violations.
- Updated
Firefighters from more than 18 state and local departments have been battling a wildfire in Banner County since Thursday evening.
- Updated
Mitchell teen Jadyn Wetherington was crowned Miss Scotts Bluff County Fair Queen at the Scotts Bluff County Fair Scholarship Pageant on Saturday.
- Updated
After 10 years, the beating death of a Scottsbluff man remains unsolved. Even after all this time, Scottsbluff Police are hopeful someone will…
KIMBALL — Union Pacific’s Big Boy No. 4014 will depart Cheyenne, Wyoming, Thursday, Aug. 5, traveling through Arkansas, Colorado, Kansas, Illi…
A Scottsbluff man accused of sexually assaulting a paramedic student during training is scheduled to be tried on charges in August.
A passerby found the SUV crashed in a ditch on North 270th Avenue on Saturday night.
The Star-Herald editorial team has new members and changes to positions.
- Updated
Center Avenue in Mitchell was lined with people Saturday as the Scotts Bluff County Fair Parade was held.