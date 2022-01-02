3 Bedroom Home in Gering - $69,500

SOLD IN 'AS IS' CONDITION. The house was originally set up to be one upper and lower unit with individual entrances to each and a shared laundry room. Fireplace is gas, but is not currently operable as it needs a part. The driveway is shared between the adjoining property and the legal documentation for this has been established. Roof was replaced about 5 years ago. Garage door opener is located on east side of garage and looks like a door bell and controls the electric opener.