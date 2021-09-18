 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Minatare - $255,000

UNIQUE ACREAGE FIVE MILES FROM SCOTTSBLUFF. IT'S A WELL MAINTAINED PROPERTY WITH TWO UPDATED BATHROOMS. PASTURE WITH LOAFING SHED, UTILITY BUILDING PLUS A LARGE TWO CAR GARAGE. WATER RIGHTS WITH FID, (FARMER'S IRRIGATION DISTRICT), FOR PASTURE AND ARE $130 PER YEAR. ALSO THIS IS SOLD AS IS. THIS THREE BEDROOM TWO BATH HOME IS A MUST SEE!! CALL TO TAKE THE TOUR!

