3 Bedroom Home in Minatare - $265,000

KITCHEN HAS ALL STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES. KITCHEN AND DINING ROOM FLOORS ARE BEAUTIFUL. THERE IS 3/4 BATH OFF ENTRY WAY AND FIRST BEDROOM, LOTS OF CLOSET SPACE. THEN TO KITCHEN WITH SHINING FLOOR WITH SS APPLIANCES STAYING AND THE DINING AREA WITH OPEN BAR AREA TO LIVING ROOM. DR AND LR EACH HAVE A BAY WINDOW. ALL WINDOWS REPLACED HAVE A GUARANTEE THAT CAN PASS TO THE BUYER. SECOND BEDROOM OFF KITCHEN HAS CEILING FAN AND CARPET. SHORT HALLWAY TO MAIN BATH AND THEN MASTER BEDROOM. ---ATTACHED GARAGE HAS GARAGE DOOR OPENER W/REMOTE.---YARD FOR THE HOME HAS A CHAIN LINK FENCE AND UGS. THERE IS A STORAGE SHED ON THE NORTH SIDE. THERE IS A SMALL BASEMENT WITH ACCESS FROM THE EXTERIOR WHERE THE WATER SOFTENER AND WATER HEATER ARE LOCATED.---THERE IS A LARGE SHOP WITH A OVERHEAD DOOR AND OPENER WITH THE SWITCH INSIDE BY THE WALK IN DOOR; THERE IS ALSO A LOFT AREA WITH STAIR CASE. THE SHOP WILL BE CLEANED OUT. ---- THE TALL GRASS AREA IS ABOUT THE BOUNDARY LINES FOR THE ACREAGE.----- THE PITLESS ADAPTER FOR THE WELL IS ON THE NORTH SIDE OF THE SHOP AND A VENT TO THE DRAINFIELD IS ON THE SOUTH SIDE OF THE HOME IN THE TALL GRASS. -----THERE IS A BRICK BUILDING WITH AN OVERHEAD DOOR USED FOR STORAGE. THERE IS ALSO AN OLDER FRAME BUILDING USED FOR STORAGE.----THE HOME IS READY FOR A NEW OWNER AND SPACE FOR ALL THE TOYS AND ANIMALS. TAKE THE TOUR.