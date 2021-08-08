KITCHEN HAS ALL STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES. KITCHEN AND DINING ROOM FLOORS ARE BEAUTIFUL. THERE IS 3/4 BATH OFF ENTRY WAY AND FIRST BEDROOM, LOTS OF CLOSET SPACE. THEN TO KITCHEN WITH SHINING FLOOR WITH SS APPLIANCES STAYING AND THE DINING AREA WITH OPEN BAR AREA TO LIVING ROOM. DR AND LR EACH HAVE A BAY WINDOW. ALL WINDOWS REPLACED HAVE A GUARANTEE THAT CAN PASS TO THE BUYER. SECOND BEDROOM OFF KITCHEN HAS CEILING FAN AND CARPET. SHORT HALLWAY TO MAIN BATH AND THEN MASTER BEDROOM. ---ATTACHED GARAGE HAS GARAGE DOOR OPENER W/REMOTE.---YARD FOR THE HOME HAS A CHAIN LINK FENCE AND UGS. THERE IS A STORAGE SHED ON THE NORTH SIDE. THERE IS A SMALL BASEMENT WITH ACCESS FROM THE EXTERIOR WHERE THE WATER SOFTENER AND WATER HEATER ARE LOCATED.---THERE IS A LARGE SHOP WITH A OVERHEAD DOOR AND OPENER WITH THE SWITCH INSIDE BY THE WALK IN DOOR; THERE IS ALSO A LOFT AREA WITH STAIR CASE. THE SHOP WILL BE CLEANED OUT. ---- THE TALL GRASS AREA IS ABOUT THE BOUNDARY LINES FOR THE ACREAGE.----- THE PITLESS ADAPTER FOR THE WELL IS ON THE NORTH SIDE OF THE SHOP AND A VENT TO THE DRAINFIELD IS ON THE SOUTH SIDE OF THE HOME IN THE TALL GRASS. -----THERE IS A BRICK BUILDING WITH AN OVERHEAD DOOR USED FOR STORAGE. THERE IS ALSO AN OLDER FRAME BUILDING USED FOR STORAGE.----THE HOME IS READY FOR A NEW OWNER AND SPACE FOR ALL THE TOYS AND ANIMALS. TAKE THE TOUR.
3 Bedroom Home in Minatare - $265,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
For the first time in 48 years, the Riverview Golf and Country Club in Scottsbluff is under new management.
The Nebraska State Patrol has released that Trooper Nicholas Goodwin died Thursday. Goodwin was found early Thursday afternoon inside his patrol vehicle, outside the NSP office in Scottsbluff, with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.
- Updated
Firefighters from more than 18 state and local departments have been battling a wildfire in Banner County since Thursday evening.
- Updated
A teen boy died Saturday of injuries suffered in a rollover that occurred six miles northeast of Bridgeport, Morrill County Attorney Travis Ro…
- Updated
Kuldip “Cheema” Singh will serve four months in jail and has been ordered to pay more than $6,000 in costs after being convicted on liquor law violations.
A 69-year-old Bayard man died in crash Friday morning.
KIMBALL — Union Pacific’s Big Boy No. 4014 will depart Cheyenne, Wyoming, Thursday, Aug. 5, traveling through Arkansas, Colorado, Kansas, Illi…
- Updated
The Nebraska State Patrol and other agencies are investigating a collision in which a 72-year-old Hemingford man died.
A Scottsbluff man accused of sexually assaulting a paramedic student during training is scheduled to be tried on charges in August.
- Updated
The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services could be relocating its Gering offices. The state opened requests for proposals Wednesday morning in Lincoln as it considers its options.