3 Bedroom Home in Mitchell - $179,900

This adorable 1.5 story home features a large open living space with high ceilings and custom features. 2 bedrooms on the main floor, with an additional large office space with built in desks makes the main floor a comfortable space. Upstairs you will find an additional bedroom and bathroom plus a loft space that could be used for an additional bedroom or den. A large detached garage has plenty of space for 3 vehicles plus workshop space. New under ground sprinklers we’re just installed in 2021. Call today to see this adorable home in Mitchell!