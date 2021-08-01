 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Mitchell - $179,900

3 Bedroom Home in Mitchell - $179,900

3 Bedroom Home in Mitchell - $179,900

This adorable 1.5 story home features a large open living space with high ceilings and custom features. 2 bedrooms on the main floor, with an additional large office space with built in desks makes the main floor a comfortable space. Upstairs you will find an additional bedroom and bathroom plus a loft space that could be used for an additional bedroom or den. A large detached garage has plenty of space for 3 vehicles plus workshop space. New under ground sprinklers we’re just installed in 2021. Call today to see this adorable home in Mitchell!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Breaking News