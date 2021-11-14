 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Mitchell - $229,000

SUPER LOCATION! 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, large family room with gas fireplace for those chilly nights. Kitchen has granite countertops with all white appliances. Anderson windows. Fenced backyard with dog run, hot tub, covered deck and patio with firepit. Don't miss this home in a VERY DESIREABLE AREA! Call Rita at 308-631-9111 for your appointment! (**Audio/Video security system)

