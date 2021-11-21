3 Bedroom Home in Morrill - $125,000

All one level manufactured home on quiet street. Home features large rooms and lots of space. The home has master bedroom and bath. 2 additional bedrooms and common bath, laundry area, formal dining room, large kitchen, spacious family room with fireplace, entry way and formal living room. 2 car attached garage with outside entrance, storage shed and kids playhouse/clubhouse in fenced yard. Mature trees for amble shade! HUD Home. Sold “AS IS” Go to www.hudhomestore.com for bidding instructions. FHA case#: 321-302437. Questions on bidding please contact the listing agent. Must have a NAID# to bid on HUD homes.