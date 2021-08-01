3 Bedroom Home in Morrill - $800,000

The Spencer Farm is a productive irrigated farm with dual water rights located north of Morrill, Nebraska offering year-round access from S-A Road to the property entrance. The farm is flood irrigated with gated pipe with water serviced from Pathfinder Irrigation and two irrigation wells. Historically the farm has been planted in corn with 225 bushel/acre yields. Improvements include a farmhouse, 32'x30' shop with concrete floor, 96'x24' shop with concrete floor and various other farm utility buildings. Residence is a 1,400 sq. ft. farmhouse built in 1915 with three bedrooms and one bath with a raised porch. There is an additional residence that is unhabitable. Income producing farm located in a very sought-after area known as the "Dutch Flats".