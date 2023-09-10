Scotts Bluff County Ranchette is an incredible ranchette just outside of Morrill, NE. The home is a split level with 3324 sq feet with an attached two car garage. There are 3 bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms. Outside, there is a 3124 sq. foot shop, with 12 ft. sidewalls with two overhead doors. It has a 952 sq. foot mother-in-law apartment with 1 bedroom and 2 bathrooms inside the shop. The West side of the building has a 90 foot loafing shed with an open front that could house livestock or equipment. There is also an open front shed North of the shop with a tack room attached. This would make an incredible horse property. The shop is big enough to pull a semi-truck and trailer inside, so could easily hold a big living quarters pickup and trailer. The driveway into this property off the county road has been built up and reinforced so that big equipment can pull in and out easily. Call Scott with questions or for a showing on this incredible property. Legal Description: PT E1/2 SE1/3 (S OF CANAL) 10-23-57W of the 6th P.M. Scotts Bluff County, NE Taxes:$7,304.83 Address: 20682 Liberty Oil Rd., Morrill, NE 69358 County: Scotts Bluff