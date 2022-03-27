3 Bedroom Home in Scottsbluff - $148,500

Remodeled home, with large garage, fenced in backyard. Hardwood floors in living room and dining room.
In interviews with the game warden, Florida hunters said that they’d paid Darryl W. Futch up to $7,000 each to join him in the Nebraska Panhandle to shoot a deer.
Goonie’s Sports Bar and Grill will soon be moving to downtown Scottsbluff. Owner Paul Guhn said he plans to convert the former Emporium locati…
Scottsbluff Police are investigating a shooting that occurred Tuesday, March 22.
Scottsbluff Police have released images of two suspects in a Tuesday, March 22, shooting.
A woman was injured in a crash Thursday, March 24 at the intersection of Highway 26 and 21st Avenue in Scottsbluff.
Court documents have revealed additional details about the investigation that led to the arrest of a Minatare Police officer accused of steali…
The Nebraska State Patrol released that Minatare Police officer Bryan Martinez, 32, had been arrested at his residence Tuesday afternoon on accusations he stole guns from the department and sold them locally.
Colleen Goodwin, a counselor at Bluffs Middle School (BMS), uses a saying from author Ross Greene, “Kids do well if they can.”
Chadron Police arrested a 19-year-old Chadron State College student Tuesday, March 22, on suspicion of sexual assault.
Nebraskans for Medical Marijuana put out a call for donations after it suffered a "huge setback." The group is working to put legalization of medical marijuana before Nebraska voters this fall.
