3 Bedroom Home in Scottsbluff - $152,500

Check out this all-brick home located on a corner lot! Refinished wooden floors throughout living room, hallway, and 2 bedrooms on the main floor! 99% carpet-free home! One of the bedrooms on the main floor is currently being used as the laundry room, but laundry can be moved downstairs. Stay cozy and warm by the wood burning fireplace in the living room. The basement features one bedroom with egress window, a newly built bathroom with tiled shower, and an extra/bonus room for additional storage, a small office, or a craft/hobby room. There are two garage stalls with a room in-between that can be used as a workshop. Chain-linked fence to keep pets in/out. Smaller yard for quick and easy maintenance. New roof and gutters 2-3 years ago. Some updated water lines and plumbing.