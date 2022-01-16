3 Bedroom Home in Scottsbluff - $159,900

Updated ranch home with 2 bedrooms and 1 bath on the main floor, open concept in the kitchen, living and dining room. Home features a full basement with 3rd non-conforming bedroom, bath, family room and lots of storage. Mud room off the kitchen going to the basement. 1 car detached garage and fenced in back yard. There is a well that needs a pump to make it work. Kitchen appliances included in the sale of the home. Washer and Dryer will not stay.