Updated ranch home with 2 bedrooms and 1 bath on the main floor, open concept in the kitchen, living and dining room. Home features a full basement with 3rd non-conforming bedroom, bath, family room and lots of storage. Mud room off the kitchen going to the basement. 1 car detached garage and fenced in back yard. There is a well that needs a pump to make it work. Kitchen appliances included in the sale of the home. Washer and Dryer will not stay.
3 Bedroom Home in Scottsbluff - $159,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
It will still be some time before authorities receive answers involving a human arm bone found by an area hunter, Scotts Bluff County Sheriff …
Two Panhandle law enforcement officers have submitted to voluntarily surrender their law enforcement credentials after arrests and convictions…
Police have arrested and charged a man who said he had been the victim of a drive-by shooting in November. Court documents reveal that the sho…
- Updated
"How do we create the most physical football team in the Midwest?" Husker AD Trev Alberts asks. "Just start there." Sounds like a plan. A realistic one.
- Updated
For the first time in half a year, U.S. families on Friday are going without a monthly deposit from the child tax credit. A closer look at the impact.
As the Panhandle recovers from last week’s snowstorm, residents can take solace in the fact that it is far from the worst the area has experie…
A jury has acquitted a former Nebraska state trooper on a charge that he deprived a motorist’s rights when he slammed the butt of an AR-15 into the drunk man’s head.
- Updated
He is no longer expected to attend NU this spring due to an academic snag, sources tell the Journal Star.
Sarah Nelson Torsiello had worked for the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services for more than 18 years, starting in August 2003. The department announced her arrest and resignation late Tuesday night.
Skate Island owner Steve Anderson said the demolition was too painful to watch. “It’s heartbreaking.”