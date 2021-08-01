3 Bedroom Home in Scottsbluff - $164,000

Don't miss your opportunity to view this one! Walk in to a spacious home with a nice open floor plan and high vaulted ceilings. Lots of lighting throughout the house. Modern home with many updates made in the last 2 years: new wiring, pluming, flooring, kitchen, bathrooms, windows, Furnace, Water Heater and more! 3 bedrooms each with oversized closets. Master Bedroom has large master bath with tiled shower and separate tub! House is protected by AST Alarm System of Scottsbluff. Nice bonus loft area for that extra hobby of yours or it could be used as additional living space. The choices are endless! Call today to schedule your showing!